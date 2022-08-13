Home States Tamil Nadu

No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives

The Ministry of Railways has said only 120 electric locomotives, all of them connected to goods trains, are equipped with toilet/water closet facility for loco pilots in the country.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: The Ministry of Railways has said only 120 electric locomotives, all of them connected to goods trains, are equipped with toilet/water closet facility for loco pilots in the country. None of the 900 locomotives of Southern Railway (SR) has such facilities. 

In a reply to an RTI query by a member of Southern Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, R Pandiarajan, Director Standard Electrical and Public Information Officer Anurag Agarwal said nine railway zones (Central Railway - 15, West Central Railway - 16, Eastern Railway - 1, South Eastern Railway - 5, Northeast Frontier Railway - 1, South East Central Railway - 26, South Central Railway - 27, East Coast Railway - 28 and South Western Railway - 1) in India have provided toilet facility in a few locomotives.

“Steps are being taken to equip nine more locomotives with the  facility. It is unacceptable that SR has no toilet facility in any of its locomotives,” said Pandiaraja. He said the number of women pilots alone in the country is nearly 1,000, and added, “This shows that the research and development wing of rail coach factories has failed to give importance to the needs of pilots. The Centre, which is focussing on bullet trains, should address the issue,” he added.

K Parthasarathy, Zonal Joint Secretary of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said loco pilots are working under stress due to lack of toilets. “We mostly avoid drinking water while at work. Due to this, we have started facing renal issues in our 40s. As a non-stop train running at 100 km/h speed crosses a signal every 33 seconds, we have to be very careful. But the urgency to urinate affects our concentration, which may even lead to accidents. Some pilots are forced to urinate by opening the door of a running train when its speed is low. But women pilots cannot do that. The Railways should make sure that all locomotives have toilets,” he urged.

When contacted, an SR official said the ministry is taking steps to make the locomotives pilot-friendly. “The worry about the lack of toilets for loco pilots has increased after women started taking the job. Since diesel engines will soon be phased out, we are focussing on how electric locomotives can be equipped with the facilities.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp