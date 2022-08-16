Driven by social good: I-Day awardees stand out for their acts

By Express News Service

During the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin presents State awards to achievers, best-performing government departments and individuals who have contributed significantly to society

Thagaisal Thamizhar award

The Chief Minister presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, to CPI leader R Nallakannu for his contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and Tamils. The CPI leader added Rs 5,000 from his pocket and donated the Rs 10.05 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The Chief Minister was moved by Nallakannu’s gesture.

APJ Abdul Kalam award

Dr S Ignacimuthu, former vice-chancellor of the Bharathiar University and the University of Madras, received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam award. Ignacimuthu said he would donate the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to St Xavier’s College in Palayamkottai, to be kept as a fixed deposit. The interest accrued from it would be spent on providing scholarships to students, he said. The award carries a gold medal and citation, besides the cash prize. Hailing from Theni, Ignacimuthu is a reputed scientist. He has specialised in the field of biotechnology, published more than 700 research articles, and written/edited more than 31 books. He developed PONNEEM, an eco-friendly pesticide to control insect pests. He has also developed a low-cost, herbal sanitiser during Covid and been recognised as an Emeritus Scientist by UGC, ICMR and CSIR, New Delhi.

Kalpana Chawla award

B Ezhilarasi of Kilvelur village in Nagapattinam district received the Kalpana Chawla award for rescuing two children from drowning in a pond despite not having any swimming skills. Ezhilarasi was on her way to temple when she heard their cries for help. When she tried to pull them up, she also fell into the pond. But after a prolonged struggle, she managed to keep the children afloat til villagers arrived for help. In appreciation of her brave act, the government conferred the Kalpana Chawla award, which carries `Five lakh, a gold medal and a citation on her.

CM in Your Constituency award

S Lakshmipriya, Supervisory Public Grievance Redressal Officer in Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department, received this award in appreciation of her excellent work in coordinating the technical-related work in the department, besides making the web portal of the department user-friendly and incorporating provisions to improve quality in grievance redressal.

CM’s Best Practices award

The award was conferred on two departments and five districts. The State Agricultural Engineering Department received the award for developing the e-Vaadagai Online Agricultural Machinery Hiring Mobile app, while Greater Chennai Police received the award for its special initiative, Kaaval Karangal, to rescue abandoned, aged and mentally ill people. From Thiruvallur, District Social Welfare Officer Sangeetha Veera Santhanam received the award for excellent work in transforming lives of transpersons. For Sivanganga, former Collector J Jayankantham received the award for the rejuvenating water bodies. Collectors of Thiruvallur, Dindigul, Tirunelveli could not turn up.

CM’s Award for Best Performing Local Bodies

Best corporation: Salem - Rs 25 lakh

Best municipalities:

Srivilliputhur - Rs 15 lakh

Gudiyatham - Rs 10 lakh

Tenkasi - Rs 5 lakh

Best town panchayat: Karunguzhi in Chengalpattu - Rs 10 lakh

2nd prize: Kanniyakumari - Rs 5 lakh

3rd prize: Sholavand - Rs 3 lakh

CM’s State Youth award

Prize: Rs 1 lakh, medal, citation

Awardees

Dr P Vijayakumar (Ranipet)

M Mohammed Ashik (The Nilgiris)

G Srikanth (Vellore)

S Sivaranjani (Nagapattinam)

Awards for exemplary service for the welfare of the differently abled

Best doctor: Dr B Jeyaganesh Murthy from The Nilgiris

Best institution: Renaissance Trust in Pudukottai

Best social worker: S Amutha Shanthi of Thiyagam Women’s Trust in Madurai

Best private employer: TAFE J Rahb Centre in Madurai

Best district central cooperative bank in the State: Dindigul District Central Cooperative Bank

Awards for services rendered towards welfare of women

Best institution: Vanavil Trust in Nagapattinam for services to the nomadic communities

Best social worker: Dr G Pankajam

