Home States Tamil Nadu

PSAZ Act cost ONGC Rs 200 crore in two years: Cauvery Asset

Hoisting the national flag at the Cauvery Asset headquarters in Neravy, Anurag said, “After the enactment of the special agricultural zone Act in 2020, ONGC’s new drilling activity stopped.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The protests fuelled by “unscientific allegations” and the enforcement of the TN Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act (PSAZ), 2020 have incurred the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation losses to the tune of Rs 200 crore in the past two years, said the firm’s Cauvery Asset Executive Director-cum-Asset Manager Anurag on Monday.

Hoisting the national flag at the Cauvery Asset headquarters in Neravy, Anurag said, “After the enactment of the special agricultural zone Act in 2020, ONGC’s new drilling activity stopped.  ONGC is bound to send the idle drilling rigs to neighbouring states. The amount lost is public money. It would have been beneficial for the nation if ONGC was allowed to perform trouble-free operations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSAZ ONGC
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp