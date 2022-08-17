100 spots on TN highways picked for EV charging stations

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has identified 100 locations along TN highways to set up e-vehicle (EV) charging stations. In a recent presser, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji also said the utility would soon float tenders for the project.

TN Electrical Vehicle policy 2019 envisages charging stations every 25km along highways and roads. They should also be at least three km from sub-stations. A senior Tangedco officer, however, said though the utility identified 100 locations, it was yet to get a clear picture about the project.

He said Tangedco was also the nodal department tasked with ensuring that all charging stations across TN had necessary facilities, such as parking spaces, drinking-water dispensers, fire-and-safety mechanisms, and waiting rooms. Tangedco would float an online tender after receiving approval for a detailed project report from TN government.

The official said the central power ministry had accorded sanctions for 256 public charging stations across TN. Of this, 151 stations had been established so far by various private and public entities, including the Chennai Corporation.

Charging at home, office

For charging at home, another Tangedco official said, domestic connections could be used. Charging in offices, malls, gated communities and the like could be done through a commercial connection. According to the tariff revision proposal of Tangedco, commercial consumers can offer EV charging to public at `8 a unit.

CHENNAI: Tangedco has identified 100 locations along TN highways to set up e-vehicle (EV) charging stations. In a recent presser, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji also said the utility would soon float tenders for the project. TN Electrical Vehicle policy 2019 envisages charging stations every 25km along highways and roads. They should also be at least three km from sub-stations. A senior Tangedco officer, however, said though the utility identified 100 locations, it was yet to get a clear picture about the project. He said Tangedco was also the nodal department tasked with ensuring that all charging stations across TN had necessary facilities, such as parking spaces, drinking-water dispensers, fire-and-safety mechanisms, and waiting rooms. Tangedco would float an online tender after receiving approval for a detailed project report from TN government. The official said the central power ministry had accorded sanctions for 256 public charging stations across TN. Of this, 151 stations had been established so far by various private and public entities, including the Chennai Corporation. Charging at home, office For charging at home, another Tangedco official said, domestic connections could be used. Charging in offices, malls, gated communities and the like could be done through a commercial connection. According to the tariff revision proposal of Tangedco, commercial consumers can offer EV charging to public at `8 a unit.