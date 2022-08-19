Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Tiruchy Road not milled, residents fear flooding

People living in the vicinity of Tiruchy Road accuse the highways wing of State Highways department of laying road under the flyover without milling the top layer.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

COIMBATORE: People living in the vicinity of Tiruchy Road accuse the highways wing of State Highways department of laying road under the flyover without milling the top layer. Further, they voiced concerns that the road level will rise if it is not milled and will lead to inundation of their localities during rains.

The road under the flyover is being relaid for a 2.7 km stretch from the Highway Colony to the stock exchange at an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 crore. Residents of Shanmugam street, which is situated close to the road, said rainwater gets stagnated on the road and sewage enters their houses due to the height  of the road. “It was so difficult during the flood two months ago, when water was released from Valankulam lake. We had to use sand bags as barricades to prevent flood water from entering our houses,” said Raizwan, who owns a petty shop in the street.

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu  in May directed the highways officials to mill the road before relaying it. The order was issued to prevent rising of road level due to rain water does not flow into storm water drains.

When asked why the road was not milled, an official in the highways department stated that it is a low lying area and all houses are not below the road level and hence, milling was not required. “We have got approval from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to build drainage channel along the road at an estimated cost of `9 crore. This would prevent water from stagnating in a region,” the official added.

