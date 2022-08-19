Home States Tamil Nadu

TN mourns demise of legendary orator, scholar Nellai Kannan

Tamil orator, politician and author Nellai Kannan passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related illness in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

MDMK founder Vaiko at Nellai Kannan’s residence in Tirunelveli | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Tamil orator, politician and author Nellai Kannan passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related illness in Tirunelveli on Thursday. He had recently received the Ilangovadigal Award from the Tamil Nadu government for his contribution to the development of the Tamil language.

He was born to Subbaiah Pillai and Muthulakshmi Ammal in 1945 and joined the Congress party inspired by former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Kannan contested against former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the 1996 assembly elections but lost. He later joined AIADMK for a short term after an invitation from the party’s then general secretary J Jayalalithaa. In his last days, Kannan was an ardent supporter of Chief Minister MK Stalin. 

Nellai Kannan 1945-2022

Kannan, also known as Tamil Kadal, was a multi-faceted personality with great oratory skills in a range of subjects such as politics and Tamil literature. He showed merit as a ‘Pattimandram’ speaker and a judge since his youth, authoring many books later, including ‘Kurukkuthurai Ragasiyangal’. Kannan was arrested in 2020 for his controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was deeply saddened to hear of Nellai Kannan’s demise. “I convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members and the Tamil community,” he added. TNCC President KS Alagiri, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan also expressed grief. Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Rajakannappan, Collector V Vishnu and MDMK Chief Vaiko visited Kannan’s home and paid tributes. His last rites would be held on Friday. The deceased is survived by his wife Malathi, sons Suresh Kannan alias Suga and Arumugam Kannan. 

Multi-faceted personality 
Kannan, also known as Tamil Kadal, was a multi-faceted personality with great oratory skills in a range of subjects such as politics and Tamil literature. Kannan was arrested in 2020 for his controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellai Kannan
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp