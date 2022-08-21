Home States Tamil Nadu

Denied sedative drugs, gang attacks pharmacist in Coimbatore

The gang then left the place and got into the autorickshaw, where the fourth person was waiting for them.

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: A pharmacist was stabbed and assaulted with a knife by four people on Friday night near the SIHS colony near Singanallur in Coimbatore, after he refused to give sedative drugs to them without prescription.The victim, identified as S Mohankumar (39) from Karunanidhi Nagar, owns Sri Ganapathy Clinic and Pharmacy on SIHS Colony road.
He had gone to the shop at around 10.45 pm on Friday to bring a key from his shop, when four people came in an autorickshaw, out of which, three barged into the shop, and asked him for sedative pills and painkillers. After he denied to give them the pills without proper prescription, they assaulted him with a knife and he suffered cut injuries on both hands. The gang then left the place and got into the autorickshaw, where the fourth person was waiting for them.Mohankumar was admitted at a private hospital in Mettupalayam road by his family.
“They possessed a weapon like a sickle. They were already in inebriated condition and threatened me at gunpoint. When I denied to give them any sedatives or painkillers, they assaulted me and started searching for drugs. They came to know that I had alerted my family through phone and hence left the place,” said Mohankumar.Coimbatore city police have formed two special teams to nab the culprits.
Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, members of Kovai Mavatta Marunthu Vanigar Sangam (Coimbatore District Drug sellers Association) condemned the incident and submitted a petition to the Coimbatore Commissioner, seeking stringent action against the gang, who assaulted the pharmacist.
