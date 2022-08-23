Ten delta fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for 'crossing IMBL'

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Ten fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Mullaitivu on Monday for allegedly crossing IMBL. An official from the Fisheries Department in Nagapattinam said,

"The boat looks new and has not been registered. We are collecting details of the arrested fishermen, and will send a report to the State government." According to sources, an unregistered trawler named 'Lakshmi Ammal' owned by Kalaiarasan of Akkaraipettai left Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour with 10 people on board on August 20.

The Sri Lankan Navy confronted them near Mullaitivu, seized the boat and their fishing gear. They were taken to Trincomalee Fishing Harbour and handed over to the local fisheries inspector. They will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday. It may be noted that nine fishermen from Nagapattinam district were also arrested on August 10 near Mullaitivu.

