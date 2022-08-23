Home States Tamil Nadu

Trial run of Athikadavu Avinashi Project project in Jan next year

This is a short fall at the start of the irrigation year.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Trial run of the Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) will be conducted in January 2023 and the project would be commissioned two months later, PWD officials said. Chief Engineer P Muthusamy, - Water Resource Organisation, PWD- Coimbatore region, refuted allegations by farmers that delay in completing AAP prevented them from utilising the water for irrigation, and said,  

‘The scheme was initiated in December 2019, but, Covid-19 and resultant lockdown created obstacles. We expect the project to complete by the end of December 2022. The trial run will begin in January 2023, and two months later the project will be dedicated to the nation. Besides, the state government will be releasing the compensation to people whose lands were acquired.”

The AAP was proposed in 1960s and implemented in the 2019.  According to PWD data, the river had average flow of 15,000 cusec between Aug 7-13th, and average 5,000-6000 cusec per day between July 25- Aug 6. 

Meanwhile, several political parties joined farmers in a rally to oppose extension of PAP water scheme to Ottanchatiram on Sunday. The rally began at Veerpandi Privu and culminated atthe Collectorate. Cadre from AIADMK, BJP and other parties took part. The protesters alleged the scheme is not complete and water is yet to flow into tail-end areas of Vellakoil and Kanageyam. 

