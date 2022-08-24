Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering students to be taught courses on Tamil heritage, culture

While Scientific thoughts in Tamil will be taught in the first semester, Heritage of Tamils will be taught in the second semester.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:30 AM

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make engineering students aware of the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, Anna University, for the first time, has started two unique courses — Ariviyal Tamil (Scientific thoughts in Tamil) and Tamilar Marabu (Heritage of Tamils).Both the courses will provide an insight into the rich culture and heritage of the State, the brilliant engineering techniques used by our ancestors to construct architectural wonders, and the scientific progress made by ancient Tamils.

Both the subjects are compulsory for all engineering students, irrespective of their streams. While Scientific thoughts in Tamil will be taught in the first semester, Heritage of Tamils will be taught in the second semester.

University officials said experts were busy preparing course material and it would be released before the commencement of first semester classes in September.Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R Velraj told TNIE it was important for students to be taught the cultural heritage because, through its proper understanding, a student would be able to connect with their roots, appreciate it,  and preserve it.”

The course material would be in Tamil and English. “Though we want the students to study the subject in Tamil so they can gain knowledge in the language, there are many from other States and from CBSE board who will face difficulties in doing so. For their sake, we will publish the course material in English also.”

Also, to enhance students’ understanding of English and other foreign languages, the university has included English practical laboratory as a subject for first semester. In the second semester, students would have to attend practical classes in a communication laboratory, where they would be taught other foreign languages. In the third semester, a subject on professional development has been included.

Notably, Anna University, after 25 years, revised its engineering curriculum recently. To help students acquire more skills and land jobs, it has introduced ‘minor courses’ as well. Along with their major subjects, students can pursue a minor course in subjects such as fintech and blockchain.

“It’s mandatory for BE/BTech students to register for the additional courses (18 credits) from fifth semester. These courses shall be from the same vertical or a combination of different verticals of the same programme,” Velraj said.

