Home States Tamil Nadu

Paazee scam: Two get 27-year jail, Rs 171-crore fine 

Judge AS Ravi in his ruling said the fine amount shall be handed over to a competent authority to be distributed to all depositors proportionately as compensation. 

Published: 27th August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kamalavalli Arumugam and K Mohanraj | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced two directors of Paazee Forex Trading (India) Private Ltd to 27 years of jail and slapped a fine of Rs 171.54 crore on them for cheating thousands of investors of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. Judge AS Ravi in his ruling said the fine amount shall be handed over to a competent authority to be distributed to all depositors proportionately as compensation. 

Faulting the CBI for filing a final report in which it said Rs 930.71 crore was collected from 58,571 depositors — without examining all the depositors and recording their statements, the court directed the agency to give the complete list of depositors and total due to the accused and produce it before the court within a month.  

According to the CBI charge sheet, K Kathiravan, his son K Mohanraj and Kamalavalli Arumugam of Tirupur district had jointly floated two partnership firms Paazee Trading Inc and Paazee Marketing Company and incorporated Paazee Forex Trading India Private Ltd. 

Probe in event of more plaints in scam, CBI told

The accused had also operated a website www.paazeemarketing.com and had allegedly mobilised deposits and investments promising to deploy them in forex trading and had assured investors of high dividends within a short period of time.

In 2009, people who had invested funds in these firms filed police complaints saying that they have been defrauded. Based on the complaints, a case was registered by the Tiruppur District Crime Branch on September 24, 2009, against six entities, including three firms, and the three directors were arrested. The accused went underground after getting anticipatory bail in 2009.

The case was then transferred to the CBI, and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the central agency arrested the three directors from a hideout in the Northeast. The accused were booked under Section 4 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, Section 5 of the TNTNPID Act and IPC Sections 420 and 120 (b). They were later enlarged on bail. Further, one of the accused, Kathiravan, passed away in 2021.

In its final report, the CBI had recorded the statements of 1,402 depositors as witnesses and a final charge sheet was filed before the court on October 7, 2011. The trial was going on at the special court for nine years, and arguments were completed in February this year. Meanwhile, the HC rejected prime accused Mohanraj’s plea seeking compounding of offence. The judge on Friday also directed the CBI to initiate further proceedings if more investors come forward with complaints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paazee Forex Trading
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp