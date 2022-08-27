Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco planning to speed up laying of UG cable in coastal areas

As part of reforms, Tangedco is planning to restructure its entire 12 zones, including Chennai - south and north, to strengthen distribution networks across TN. 

Published: 27th August 2022

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of reforms, Tangedco is planning to restructure its entire 12 zones, including Chennai - south and north, to strengthen distribution networks across TN. A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that while Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts and parts of the city came under Chennai-south zone, other areas, including Tiruvallur district, came under Chennai-north zone.

The utility has now decided to have one zone for Chennai corporation, serving all the 200 wards, and one for its suburbs. This would help Tangedco observe the city’s power consumption better and implement smart city projects in future. Currently, there were over 45 lakh power connections in the two zones and demand stood at over 4,000 megawatts (MW) a day. 

Another objective of the restructuring is to lay underground (UG) cables in all coastal areas. The officer said though Tangedco had begun laying UG cables in its zones, it could complete it in only a few areas. Zone restructuring would speed up such work. 

Also, to strengthen distribution networks in rural areas, teams of officials have been assigned to all 234 Assembly segments. “The teams will coordinate with respective MLAs and survey the area,” the officer said. 

All the works would be executed under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector scheme. Tangedco had held a meeting with officials and trade unions in this regard recently.

