Kallakurichi girl's death: Expedite probe, victim's kin request Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The family of the Kallakurichi Class 12 girl, who was found dead on her school campus on July 13, met Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday and sought justice for their daughter. The girl’s mother, father, brother, and their lawyers met Stalin in the presence of ministers EV Velu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and CV Ganesan.

After the meeting, girl’s mother told reporters that they also requested the CM to expedite the investigation and release the students arrested in connection with the riot that took place after the girl’s death. “We urged the government to move the SC against the bail granted to the accused,” she said. Stalin promised them that the culprits would not escape punishment.

The mother said she did not know what the JIPMER doctors’ report said as the Villupuram chief judicial magistrate court refused to give them a copy. She was planning to move the high court for a copy. “As for the first and second autopsy reports, we are not satisfied as many things seem to be hidden in these reports.” “We suspect that the school management is attempting to derail the investigation. They are yet to give us a copy of the CCTV footage; this is proof for their mistake,” she said.

Speaking to TNIE, K Kesavan, one of her lawyers, said they found many differences in the findings of the first and second autopsy reports. These differences showed that there was foul play in first postmortem examination. “Injury in the left chest and fracture in pelvis are visible, but they were not mentioned in first autopsy report but were noted in the second,” he said.

