Sanitation eludes 400 families of  migrant cleanliness workers

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Sanitation and hygiene are a far cry for over 400 migrant families that live cramped in make shift tents along the Karatholuvu road at Kovilvazhi on the outskirts of the city. Almost everyone is a bread winner of the family and works as contractual sanitation worker in Tiruppur city municipal corporation. The irony is that they keep the city clean, but live in abject squalor.

Speaking to TNIE, Kamala (26) said, “We are from Latur district in Maharashtra. My husband is working as contract sanitary worker for the past 3 years. When we were desperate for a job, a friend told us about the sanitation work here. We were hesitant to accept, but had no option. For the first three months, we lived in the house of another family, and built our own using iron rods, wood logs, discarded flex boards and other things. It is unbearable to stay indoors during summer and when it rains, the place turns into a hell on earth as water enters the houses.”

Raju (40), a worker, said, “I am from Nanded in Maharashtra. More than half of the families here are from the district. Earlier, we used to bring water pots in garbage trucks. After we complained, they gave us piped water supply. There is no drainage facility here. There are just 10 toilets for the entire settlement which has more than 400 families. The worst part is that many taps are broken and aren’t replaced. The people are afraid to complain to higher authorities, if the contractor comes to know about the issue, the workers could be terminated.”

Sujitha (23) said, “All men are employed as workers, but children are left alone in the home. Nobody cares, they just roam around. A teacher from a social organisation arrives and teaches basic Mathematics, English and other subjects. It is enough as the children learn something. When it comes to health care, there are zero facilities. During Covid-19 period, health staff arrived and the entire settlement was vaccinated twice. We are grateful for that. Other than that, no one comes here to conduct health camps.”

An official from Tiruppur City Corporation said, “Contractors are responsible for accommodation and sanitation of migrant workers. We will depute health and labour department officials to check the amenities in the settlement. Action would be taken based on their report.” As per the sources, 650 persons are employed as sanitation workers on regular basis and 1,350 people are outsourced through two contractors. A permanent worker gets salary of Rs 25,000 - 45,000. Those employed on contract are paid Rs 435 per day.

