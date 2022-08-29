Velankanni church annual festival to see 10 lakh devotees

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Expecting a footfall of around 10 lakh devotees for the annual festival of St Mary’s Nativity in Velankanni, which will commence on Monday night with flag hoisting, the district administration has been engaged in preparatory measures to handle the wave of devotees.

One of the most important festivals in the State ends on September 8 with the lowering of the flag. Car procession, which is an integral part of the celebrations, will take place on September 7.

District Collector A Arun Thamburaj said, “We are expecting the arrival of around a million devotees from across the globe and have made the arrangements necessary to avoid any forms of issues. We have banned bathing at the beaches in Velankanni as a safety measure. The devotees are advised to consume only clean and hygienic food.”

According to sources, around 2,000 police personnel, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, G Jawahar, have been deployed in Velankanni. Special medical camps have been set up in at least ten places in Velankanni, including the main bus stand, the parking lot of St Mary’s church, the railway station and at the beaches.

