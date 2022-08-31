Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to inaugurate tourism police cell in Kodaikanal in Sept

“The cell will function 24x7 and tourists can reach out on helpline number 100; an exclusive number to convey their grievances will be launched soon,” he said.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Kodaikanal Lake.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Kodaikanal Tourism Police cell, which is set up to guide tourists arriving at the hill station and address their various grievances, will be officially inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in September.

The cell will work on easing traffic congestion, providing parking facilities, and solving issues related to theft at the popular tourist spot, which attracts around 10,000 people every day during the peak season of April, May and June.

According to Dindigul SP V Baskaran, the cell has been set up on the premises of the Kodaikanal station and vacancies to deploy personnel for it have been exclusively created and eight officials have already been deployed.

“The cell will function 24x7 and tourists can reach out on helpline number 100; an exclusive number to convey their grievances will be launched soon,” he said. The State had sanctioned setting up of similar police cells in Ooty and Mamallapuram.

