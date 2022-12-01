Home States Tamil Nadu

50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in Tamil Nadu

Kumar added that the demand for drone pilots increased significantly in the last two years with the union government also promoting the sector aggressively.

Published: 01st December 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in state

Image for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of Anna University plans to start drone flying training centres across the state to cater to the rising demand. The institute’s Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), which has trained 500 drone pilots, is planning to establish at least 50 centres in a year, Senthil Kumar, Director of the Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) department under MIT, told The New Indian Express.

“Our RPTO is the first one to be registered and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We have all the expertise and enough instructors, who can oversee training programmes at other centres,” he added, noting that there are 35 DGCA-approved drone pilot training centres in the country. 

Kumar added that the demand for drone pilots increased significantly in the last two years with the union government also promoting the sector aggressively. Expansion of the centres will help the organisation generate revenue as well, he added. 

According to training centre officials, people from various strata of society, and across states, have enrolled in the course. “Our centre is one of the few drone pilot training centres in the country that has the approval to provide training for both small and medium category drones. From farmers to IAS officers, people from different backgrounds are enrolling in our course,” said an official at the training centre. 

MIT RPTO will provide instructions, training methodology, and qualified instructors to the new centres, which will function as the former’s branches. At present, the department has initiated procedures to acquire the necessary approvals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MIT Anna University RPTO CASR DGCA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp