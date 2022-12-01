50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in Tamil Nadu

Binita Kumari Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: The Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of Anna University plans to start drone flying training centres across the state to cater to the rising demand. The institute's Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), which has trained 500 drone pilots, is planning to establish at least 50 centres in a year, Senthil Kumar, Director, Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) department under MIT, told The New Indian Express.

"Our RPTO is the first one to be registered and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). We have all the expertise and enough instructors, who can oversee training programmes at other centres," he added, noting that there are 35 DGCA-approved drone pilot training centres in the country.

Kumar added that the demand for drone pilots increased significantly in the last two years with the union government also promoting the sector aggressively.

Expansion of the centres will help the organisation generate revenue as well, he added.

According to training centre officials, people from various strata of society, and across states, have enrolled in the course. "Our centre is one of the few drone pilot training centres in the country that has the approval to provide training for both small and medium category drones. From farmers to IAS officers, people from different backgrounds are enrolling in our course," said an official at the training centre.

MIT RPTO will provide instructions, training methodology, and qualified instructors to the new centres, which will function as the former's branches. At present, the department has initiated procedures to acquire the necessary approvals.

