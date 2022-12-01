Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal traders want Pondy Shopping Fest revived to boost sales

The coupons would then be given to the customers at a minimum amount depending on the scale of purchase.

Published: 01st December 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

Image for representational purpose only.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Over a decade has passed since the Puducherry Shopping Festival - a prestigious event for shoppers and traders alike - has been organised at Karaikal, Puducherry. Nostalgic over the business it once attracted, the traders in Karaikal urged the Puducherry government to revive the 50-day mega fest conducted by the department of Puducherry tourism in collaboration with the chambers of commerce in Karaikal and Puducherry.

The festival was last organised in 2008, as the organisers and authorities concerned point to fund crunch over the years. J Sivaganesh, the vice president of the Karaikal chamber of commerce, said, "There was a period when our trade was propelled by the fest, elevating the turnover as customers poured in high influx for over 50 days. Lucky prizes were drawn through lottery.

Down the line, the fest came to a halt, dimming our business." The tradition accorded to the traders buying coupons from the Puducherry government and seeking sponsorship from corporate companies. The coupons would then be given to the customers at a minimum amount depending on the scale of purchase.

As the festival draws to an end, the coupons are collected for a lucky draw to determine winners. Vehicles, appliances, furniture and jewels awaited the lucky customers. In hopes of uplifting their fortunes through its revival, the representatives of the chambers of commerce in Karaikal and Puducherry last week met Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga was present. S Gunasekaran, the president of the Puducherry chamber of commerce said, "The festival brought immense revenue to the union territory, boosting tourism. We request the government to push for its revival." CM Rangasamy assured the steps required, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Shopping Festival Karaikal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp