Karaikal traders want Pondy Shopping Fest revived to boost sales

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Over a decade has passed since the Puducherry Shopping Festival - a prestigious event for shoppers and traders alike - has been organised at Karaikal, Puducherry. Nostalgic over the business it once attracted, the traders in Karaikal urged the Puducherry government to revive the 50-day mega fest conducted by the department of Puducherry tourism in collaboration with the chambers of commerce in Karaikal and Puducherry.

The festival was last organised in 2008, as the organisers and authorities concerned point to fund crunch over the years. J Sivaganesh, the vice president of the Karaikal chamber of commerce, said, "There was a period when our trade was propelled by the fest, elevating the turnover as customers poured in high influx for over 50 days. Lucky prizes were drawn through lottery.

Down the line, the fest came to a halt, dimming our business." The tradition accorded to the traders buying coupons from the Puducherry government and seeking sponsorship from corporate companies. The coupons would then be given to the customers at a minimum amount depending on the scale of purchase.

As the festival draws to an end, the coupons are collected for a lucky draw to determine winners. Vehicles, appliances, furniture and jewels awaited the lucky customers. In hopes of uplifting their fortunes through its revival, the representatives of the chambers of commerce in Karaikal and Puducherry last week met Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga was present. S Gunasekaran, the president of the Puducherry chamber of commerce said, "The festival brought immense revenue to the union territory, boosting tourism. We request the government to push for its revival." CM Rangasamy assured the steps required, sources said.

