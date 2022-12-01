Home States Tamil Nadu

SR eyes 160 km/h speed limit on Chennai-B’luru route

This train takes six and a half hour to cover 496.6 km, running at an average speed of 76 km/h while its maximum permitted speed (MSP) is 110 km/h.

Published: 01st December 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

SR said it was planning to complete infrastructure improvements to operate the train at 130 km/h on Chennai-Jolarpettai section by March

SR said it was planning to complete infrastructure improvements to operate the train at 130 km/h on Chennai-Jolarpettai section by March. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 20 days after introducing Vande Bharat Express, Southern Railway (SR) recently submitted a detailed project report to Railway Board (RB) for enhancing the speed limit for tracks to 160 km/h on Chennai-Bengaluru (362 km) route. 

The railway has been facing flak from a section of passengers who say that the fifth Vande Bharat Express, being operated on the Chennai-Mysuru section, was the slowest among the semi-high speed trains operated in the rest of the country.

This train takes six and a half hours to cover 496.6 km, running at an average speed of 76 km/h while it's maximum permitted speed (MSP) is 110 km/h. Four other Vande Bharat trains, however, run an average speed of 79-95 km/h and have an MSP of 130 km/h. Vande Bharat trains are designed to reach speeds up to 160 km/h. 

SR said it was planning to complete infrastructure improvements to operate the train at 130 km/h on the Chennai-Jolarpettai section by March. “Speed enhancement entails a comprehensive upgrade to all infrastructure required for train operations, including complete replacement of 52-kg tracks with 60-kg one, wherever required; strengthening bridges; removal of curves; barricading walls to prevent trespassing of tracks; improving signalling by providing automatic signalling/double-distancing signal and improving overhead line infrastructure,” said B Guganesan, chief public relations officer, SR. Besides, SR also sent DPRs to upgrade tracks on Chennai-Gudur and Chennai-Renigunta sections for running the trains at 160 km/h. 

“The 134.3-km Chennai- Gudur section was first authorised fit for running trains at 130 km/h on October 5. Works for increasing speed from 110 to 130 km/h have been completed on the Chennai-Renigunta section (134.78 km),” Guganesan said adding that speed would be increased in the current financial year itself. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Southern Railway Railway Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp