Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to invite bids for smart meter installation by Dec 15: V Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji promises power utility will bear the cost and consumers won’t be charged.

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will issue a tender for the installation of smart meters across the state by December 15, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has told TNIE.

The standards of the bid, including project cost, are being prepared, he said, and promised that Tangedco would fund the meters and wouldn’t charge consumers for them. A senior Tangedco official explained that smart meters are to be installed under the centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The union government allotted Rs 3,03,758 crore for 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, whose share is Rs 10,790 crore.

“In the first phase, the centre will have to release Rs 8,600 crore. To get this fund, it is mandatory to float a tender for installation of smart meters. The centre recommends using a turnkey contract, in which the contractor both designs and constructs a facility. The work will go to the lowest bidder,” he added. The official also pointed out that Tangedco has invited its usual bids (not for a turnkey contract), so top-level officials are discussing the matter with the state government.

Another official added that as of March 31, a total of 1,00,900 smart meters had been installed in Chennai’s Thyagaraya Nagar under the smart city project. These were postpaid smart meters. To make them prepaid ones, the state government will have to take a policy decision.

“Tangedco has 3.25 crore consumers. There are no meters for agriculture (22.87 lakh) and hut (9.75 lakh) connections, so the power utility is planning to install smart meters for these services too,” the official said, and added that as per the norms, smart meters must be installed by 2025-26.

The RDSS aims to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses across India by 12-15% by 2024-25 with a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco V Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp