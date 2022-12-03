Home States Tamil Nadu

NH compensation: TN told to check beneficiaries

The matter pertains to a contempt of court petition filed by R Rajendran alleging that fake claimants were disbursed compensation in Sriperumbudur block of Kancheepuram.

CHENNAI: Justice M Dhandapani on Friday directed the state government to ascertain the land owners to whom the compensation was paid in the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway project. The judge ordered the DRO to conduct a check on the beneficiaries, and submit a report by December 16. The case was posted for further hearing on the same date.

When the Tamil Nadu government submitted that Rs 20.52 crore had been recovered from fake claimants, the counsel for the NHAI said that Rs 190 crore was sanctioned, and wanted to know how many other claimants received the rest of the amount. The judge expressed dissatisfaction over the NHAI authorities’ lethargic attitude.

When the matter came up for hearing last time, the High Court warned of ordering a CBI probe if the money was not recovered from the fake claimants. 

