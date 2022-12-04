Home States Tamil Nadu

Three disabled people from state get national awards for empowerment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons from the state received national awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar (46) of Virudhunagar, with a locomotor disability, who participated in the Asian para games, commonwealth games, World games, IPC world para athletic championship and national games, received the national award for individual excellence.

Other national award recipients are Shenbagavalli Vlanoora (47) from Chennai, who is visually impaired, and Indhu Uma Elilarass (22) from Chengalpattu, with an intellectual disability.

