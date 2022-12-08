Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Mandous may cross coast on Dec 9; red alert for 3 TN districts, Pondy

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) evening bulletin on Wednesday, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal was located 750 km off Chennai coast.

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Cyclone Mandous brewing in Bay of Bengal is inching closer to the Tamil Nadu coast and a red alert has been issued for three districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and for Puducherry on December 9 as some places may get extremely heavy rainfall. 

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) evening bulletin on Wednesday, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal was located 750 km off Chennai coast. It is likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday night and reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh. It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards the coasts during the subsequent 48 hours. 

S Balachandran, deputy director of meteorology, regional meteorological centre, IMD-Chennai, told reporters the rainfall would occur from December 8 to 10 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. “As per the current condition, the cyclone is likely to cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota between December 9 night and December 10 morning. The system is likely to cross as a cyclone,” he said. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for delta districts of Cuddalore,  Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai on December 8.

Orange alert in Chennai, Vellore

Orange alert has also been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore on December 9, and Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri on December 10.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts may get squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph from December 8. The wind intensity may go up to 70- 90 kmph between December 9 and December 10.

Orange alert for Chennai on December 9 and 10
Orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore on December 9, and Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri on December 10 | P3 

