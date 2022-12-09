Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin accepts schoolgirl’s demand for classrooms after she writes to him

Stalin on Thursday said he is sanctioning Rs 35.5 lakh for the construction of two classrooms at T Aarathana's school, she had written him a letter seeking additional classrooms at her school.

Published: 09th December 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Acknowledging a letter written to him by a Class 3 student of the government primary school in Vinaitheerthanadarpatti, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he is sanctioning Rs 35.5 lakh for the construction of two classrooms at her school. Stalin appreciated the girl, T Aarathana, for pinning her hopes on him. 

“Aarathana sought additional classrooms for her school in the letter. I felt proud of her when I read it. I have accepted her demand. Two classrooms at an outlay of Rs 35.5 lakh will be built in the first phase. I hope she continues with the same school and secures her future,” he added.

In the letter, Aarathana asked for the unused land in Thippanampatti village near the school, which belongs to the HR&CE department, to be  used to expand her school, which lacks a playground, adequate classrooms, and toilets. P Thangaraj, Aarathana’s father appreciated the CM for his timely decision.
Stalin also appreciated Shanmugavalli, a resident of Alangar Nagar in Tenkasi, for securing third position in the state and 108th in the country and first place in women’s category in the civil service examination.

