Madurai railway junction redevelopment works to start in three months

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The redevelopment works in Madurai railway junction will commence within three months at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore, said Southern Railway general manager RN Singh. He also offered his suggestions for the project while inspecting sketches of the redevelopment works at the railway station.

"Madurai Junction is one of the important stations under the Southern Railway and sees a large footfall of passengers, including tourists and pilgrims. The entire station will be redeveloped with airport-like facilities and state-of-the-art messenger services and exclusive arrival and departure terminals to avoid confusion among passengers. An integrated transport hub will also be set up to accommodate all modes of land transport like bus, rail, auto and taxi, which will help commuters to exit the station at their own convenience. It is sure to become a hall mark for Madurai," he added.



Singh further stated that the preliminary survey for the works have been completed."As part of the redevelopment work, a makeshift building will be constructed prior to shifting the utility services and renovating the old building. In order to prevent waterlogging during rainy season, we have joined hands with the corporation. Depending on the number of passengers, additional trains will be operated between Chennai and Tirunelveli. Pamban bridge work is likely to be completed by March. We will also review the ongoing rail doubling works between Thirumanagalm to Madurai," he said.



Chief administrative officer of construction wing, Rajendra Prasad Jinger, RVNL chief project manager Kamalakara Reddy, divisional railway manager P Ananth, chief engineer Thavamani Pandi and deputy chief construction engineer Nandagopal were present on the occasion.

