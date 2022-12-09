Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai railway junction redevelopment works to start in three months

"Madurai Junction is one of the important stations under the Southern Railway and sees a large footfall of passengers, including tourists and pilgrims.

Published: 09th December 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The redevelopment works in Madurai railway junction will commence within three months at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore, said Southern Railway general manager RN Singh. He also offered his suggestions for the project while inspecting sketches of the redevelopment works at the railway station.

"Madurai Junction is one of the important stations under the Southern Railway and sees a large footfall of passengers, including tourists and pilgrims. The entire station will be redeveloped with airport-like facilities and state-of-the-art messenger services and exclusive arrival and departure terminals to avoid confusion among passengers. An integrated transport hub will also be set up to accommodate all modes of land transport like bus, rail, auto and taxi, which will help commuters to exit the station at their own convenience. It is sure to become a hall mark for Madurai," he added.  

Singh further stated that the preliminary survey for the works have been completed."As part of the redevelopment work, a makeshift building will be constructed prior to shifting the utility services and renovating the old building. In order to prevent waterlogging during rainy season, we have joined hands with the corporation. Depending on the number of passengers, additional trains will be operated between Chennai and Tirunelveli. Pamban bridge work is likely to be completed by March. We will also review the ongoing rail doubling works between Thirumanagalm to Madurai," he said.  

Chief administrative officer of construction wing, Rajendra Prasad Jinger, RVNL chief project manager Kamalakara Reddy, divisional railway manager P Ananth, chief engineer Thavamani Pandi and deputy chief construction engineer Nandagopal were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai railway junction
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp