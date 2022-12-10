TN to have 20,000 MW solar energy in 10 years: Tangedco MD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni on Friday submitted a presentation at TN Climate Summit 2022 stating that the state would have 20,000MW solar power stations and 10,000MW battery storage in a decade.

He said the utility started implementing its green initiative by promoting renewable energy, which has high potential in TN. Given India’s 2070 net zero commitments, the power sector was of strategic importance and was currently positioned for next-level transitions.

“As of November 30, a total of 5,755MW has been commissioned under utility-scale solar projects. We have also planned to set up solar power plants in each district. In the first phase, Tangedco will establish solar parks with a combined capacity of 4,000MW and battery storage of 2,000MW,” he added.

He said, as of now, rooftop solar capacity stood at 354.7MW (for both HT and LT consumers). Besides, they have received 1,585 applications for rooftop -solar-panel installation so far. On wind energy and pumped storage, Rajesh Lakhoni said TN started out by installing a wind power plant in Tirunelveli in 1986. Currently, the installed capacity stood at 9,932MW, and repowering was being planned for 15.375MW of old private wind power generators and Tangedco’s wind turbines of 41.575MW, he said.

“Solar energy is clean, but not cheap. Hence, our focus is on establishing pumped storage hydroelectric projects with a total capacity of 14,500MW at Rs 73,293 crore. Instead of getting loans, the government plans to find investors,” he said.

