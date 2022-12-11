Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone hits veg demand and supply at  Koyambedu

The quantity of vegetables at Koyambedu wholesale market halved after only 250 lorries reached the market on Saturday early morning.

Published: 11th December 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes being unloaded at Koyambedu vegetable market.(File Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The quantity of vegetables at Koyambedu wholesale market halved after only 250 lorries reached the market on Saturday early morning. The market usually receives over 500 lorries of vegetables daily.

Despite low supply, however, prices of various vegetables decreased owing to reduced demand. “As the movement of people was less even on Friday, sales decreased on Friday and the stock piled up. As the cyclone crossed the coast at around 3am, which is when the market usually starts to function, retail vegetable sellers from places like Chengalpattu and other areas refrained from coming to the market,” said VR Soundararajan, president of Koyambedu potato wholesale merchants association.

 Several lorries were left unloaded owing to decreased demand, noted Soundararajan. He said, “Even the footfall of hoteliers who usually purchase from the market decreased by more than 50%.”

The price of cabbage went down from Rs 15 a kg to Rs 8 a kg, tomatoes from Rs 20 a kg to Rs 12 or Rs 15 a kg, broad beans from Rs 40 a kg to Rs 25 a kg, small onions from around Rs 60 a kg to around Rs 40 a kg, brinjal from Rs 20 or Rs 25 a kg to Rs 8 or Rs 10 a kg, cauliflower from Rs 20 a kg to Rs 10 a kg, and radish from Rs 15 a kg to Rs 8 or Rs 10 a kg, among others. 

Traders at the market said they hoped the business to return to normalcy on Sunday, when the rain is expected to reduce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koyambedu wholesale market
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp