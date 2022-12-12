Madurai-Vanchimaniyachchi-Thoothukudi double railway line to be completed by March 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As much as 84% of doubling works of the Madurai - Vanchimaniyachchi - Thoothukudi railway line are over and the works will be completed by March next year, reveals an RTI reply.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL) Assistant General Manager K Kailash Kumar in his RTI reply to Varathan Ananthappan of Tirunelveli said the works of 134 kilometres of the total 159 kilometres have been completed.

"The 1752.25-crore project, when fully commissioned, will reduce the travelling time between Chennai and Thoothukudi. As it will also reduce the traffic congestion, more trains could be introduced as and when needed," he said.

On the works under Madurai Division of Southern Railway, the AGM said the land acquisition in Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts are in progress and the progress of land acquisition is in advanced stage in all the districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Varathan Ananthappan said the required land for the project is 70.03 hectares, at present only 7.86 hectare land have been acquired.

MADURAI: As much as 84% of doubling works of the Madurai - Vanchimaniyachchi - Thoothukudi railway line are over and the works will be completed by March next year, reveals an RTI reply. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL) Assistant General Manager K Kailash Kumar in his RTI reply to Varathan Ananthappan of Tirunelveli said the works of 134 kilometres of the total 159 kilometres have been completed. "The 1752.25-crore project, when fully commissioned, will reduce the travelling time between Chennai and Thoothukudi. As it will also reduce the traffic congestion, more trains could be introduced as and when needed," he said. On the works under Madurai Division of Southern Railway, the AGM said the land acquisition in Madurai, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts are in progress and the progress of land acquisition is in advanced stage in all the districts. Speaking to TNIE, Varathan Ananthappan said the required land for the project is 70.03 hectares, at present only 7.86 hectare land have been acquired.