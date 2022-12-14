Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t refuse registration of civil court decree: Madras HC

The Madras HC ordered the registration department not to refuse registration of civil court decrees and judgments on property sharing citing the time limitation.

Published: 14th December 2022

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras HC ordered the registration department not to refuse registration of civil court decrees and judgments on property sharing citing the time limitation. It directed the Inspector General (IG) of Registration to take action against those who deny registration of such documents.

Disposing of a petition filed by M Venkatesan of Marakkanam in Villupuram, Justice R Suresh Kumar set aside the October, 3, 2022, order of the Sub-Registrar of Marakkanam rejecting the application of the petitioner. 

He directed the IG (Registration) to issue a circular to all the registrars across TN to strictly follow the high court’s judgments on the matter for registering civil court decree and judgment. Since several cases have come to the high court, the circular shall be issued with a rider that if it is violated, action should be initiated against them for dereliction of duty, the judge said in the order.

