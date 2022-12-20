Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin forms welfare board for NRI Tamils

Govt allocates Rs 1.4 crore towards capital expenditure and Rs 3 crore per annum towards administrative expenses

Published: 20th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday constituted a welfare board for non-resident Tamils and Tamils living in other states of the country and appointed Karthikeya Sivasenapathi as its chairman. He is the secretary of DMK’s environment wing.

Representatives of NRI Tamils from Mauritius (Arumugam Parasuraman), the United Kingdom (Muhammed Faisal), the United Arab Emirates (Siddiq Syed Meeran), the United States of America (Caldwel Velnambi) and Singapore (GV Ram alias Gopalakrishnan Venkataramanan) have been appointed as members. A Meeran from Mumbai and Advocate Pugazh Gandhi from Chennai will be non-official members of this welfare board.

Karthikeya Sivasenapathi

Public secretary, home secretary, finance secretary, labour welfare secretary (or officers appointed by them) and an IAS officer in the rank of secretary looking after the welfare of NRI Tamils are among the ex-officio members of the welfare board. The chairman and other members will hold office for a tenure of three years.

This board, established with an NRI Tamils Welfare Fund of `5 crore, will implement welfare schemes for NRI Tamils and Tamils living in other states of India. The government allocated Rs 1.40 crore as capital expenditure towards this welfare board, and `3 crore a year towards administrative expenditure.

A database of NRI Tamils and Tamils living in other states would be created for implementing welfare schemes through this board. Those who become members of this board will be issued an identity card and can avail of accident, life and health insurance. If any NRI Tamil who goes for a low-income job in a foreign country dies in harness, their family will be extended educational and wedding assistance. 

An official release here said the NRI Tamils Welfare Act was enacted during the previous DMK regime headed by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in March 2011. Correspondingly, a welfare board was also announced. However, the AIADMK government did not implement it.

Benefits available to members of board
Members will be issued an identity card and can avail of accident, life and health insurance coverage. If any NRI Tamil with a low-income job in a foreign country dies in harness, their family will be extended educational and wedding assistance

