Home States Tamil Nadu

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services resume after five-day break

We refunded ticket fare due to cancellation of service for five days from December 14 to December 18,” said a senior official of the railway.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  After five days of gap, Salem Railway Division on Monday resumed train services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR). Railway sources 180 seats in the first, second and general classes were occupied.

“The train commenced as usual from Mettupalayam at 7.10 am and reached Udhagamandalam at 12.30 pm. We refunded ticket fare due to the cancellation of service for five days from December 14 to December 18,” said a senior official of the railway.

Though checks are made in roads leading to the hill town to prevent tourists bringing plastic materials including water bottle, no checks are conducted at the railway station. This resulted in tourists bringing water bottles and throwing away along the railway track after use, which poses threat to Bonnet macaques, gaur and other wild animals in the area.

Meanwhile, President of Nilgiris Heritage Steam Chariot demanded that more special trains be operated to attract tourists. He has recently sent a letter to the DRM of Salem Railway Division seeking to operate Night trip to Ketti from Udhagamandalam Railway station. 

In a letter K Natarajan said that the train should be operated on December 31 since large number of tourists are expected to visit the Nilgiris for the New  Year. “A similar service was operated in 2002 and 2005. If the service is operated now, it would help boost revenue for NMR,” he said.

Further, members of Pollachi train passenger welfare association sent a letter to Pollachi Sub Collector S Priyanka seeking steps to operate a daily over night train from Pollachi to Chennai Egmore or Tambaram via Palani, Dindigul, Trichy and Kumbakonam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiri Mountain Railway Salem Railway Division
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp