Tamil Nadu: Three engineering students die in road mishap

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three engineering college students died in an accident on an overbridge near Ilayarasanendal road as the car they were travelling in collided with a private bus on Monday evening.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as L Keerthik (23) of Krishna Nagar, U Senthil Kumar (24) of Veyilukanthapuram, and B Ajay (23) of Nalattinpudur, were headed to Kovilpatti with their two other friends, who survived with severe injuries. "The five students of PSR engineering college in Sivakasi were travelling in Keerthik's car when they collided with the bus that was heading towards Jamin Thevarkulam. The car was totaled and three of the students died on the spot," they said.



Meanwhile, A Arunkumar (21) of Veeravanchi Nagar and K Vignesh of O Mettupatti, Kovilpatti were hospitalised at Kovilpatti government hospital and later shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. One of the bus passengers, Madasamy (62) of Pillayarnatham also sustained injuries and was admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital.



Kovilpatti west police have registered a case.

THOOTHUKUDI: Three engineering college students died in an accident on an overbridge near Ilayarasanendal road as the car they were travelling in collided with a private bus on Monday evening. According to sources, the deceased, identified as L Keerthik (23) of Krishna Nagar, U Senthil Kumar (24) of Veyilukanthapuram, and B Ajay (23) of Nalattinpudur, were headed to Kovilpatti with their two other friends, who survived with severe injuries. "The five students of PSR engineering college in Sivakasi were travelling in Keerthik's car when they collided with the bus that was heading towards Jamin Thevarkulam. The car was totaled and three of the students died on the spot," they said. Meanwhile, A Arunkumar (21) of Veeravanchi Nagar and K Vignesh of O Mettupatti, Kovilpatti were hospitalised at Kovilpatti government hospital and later shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. One of the bus passengers, Madasamy (62) of Pillayarnatham also sustained injuries and was admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital. Kovilpatti west police have registered a case.