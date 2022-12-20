Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco order to curb wind energy sale to third parties in Tamil  Nadu

Captive-power users who generate power for their own use, however, opposed this decision and are planning to move court against the order.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco says renewable purchase obligation percentage is increasing

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As a result of Tangedco’s decision on Monday, wind-energy generators (WEGs) with long-term energy purchase agreements (power sale to Tangedco) will not be allowed to migrate to captive use or third-party sale, which means they will not be able to sell power to anyone else.

Captive-power users who generate power for their own use, however, opposed this decision and are planning to move court against the order. According to the minutes of the 109th board meeting of Tangedco held recently, based on court directions, migration from the category of ‘sale to board’ to that of ‘captive use’ or ‘third-party sale’ had been allowed in compliance with court orders to avoid contempt proceedings on earlier occasions.

However, as renewable purchase obligation (RPO) percentage has been increasing gradually, migration could not be conceded anymore, the minutes read.  A senior officer told TNIE that as per national tariff policy 2006, RPO is a mechanism by which the power utility must procure a certain percentage of electricity from renewable sources. The RPO stood at 14% in 2017-18 and 21% in 2021-22.  

“There are no grievance of any WEG regarding delayed payments. Therefore, their request for migration cannot be granted,” the officer added. A captive-power user, seeking anonymity, told TNIE that as per article 300-A of the Constitution of India, they have all the constitutional rights to use their assets in the manner they saw fit. 

“If Tangedco objects to such migrations, affected parties will be constrained to file writ petitions in court. The move of Tangedco is against the legal doctrine of res judicata,” he added. Another Tirunelveli-based wind-power generator R Sasikumar said many small entities would definitely be affected through the state power utility’s order. “We are struggling to pay our monthly dues to banks. So, I request TN government to intervene in this issue and cancel the order” he urged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Windmill
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp