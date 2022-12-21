Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation’s Phase 3 of road laying works to cost Rs 19.42 crore

The state government will provide Rs 200 crore to CCMC to restore roads in the city, out of which it has already allocated Rs 46 crore in two phases to the CCMC.

Published: 21st December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With the state government sanctioning Rs 19.84 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) to pave 138 roads across Coimbatore city in the second phase, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent another proposal at an estimate of Rs 19.42 crore for carrying out road works in Phase 3. The state government will provide Rs 200 crore to CCMC to restore roads in the city, out of which it has already allocated Rs 46 crore in two phases to the CCMC.

According to sources, many roads across the city have been dilapidated due to the ongoing 24x7 water supply pipeline, UGD and gas pipeline installation works and the CCMC has requested the state government to allot funds for fixing the damaged portions and paving new roads.

“The works have been proposed under 11 separate packages and tenders for all 11 packages have been called for. The bids will be opened in the next couple of days after which work orders will be given to successful bidders,” sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the civic body has sent a proposal to the CMA for Phase 3 of road works in the city, which will be paved for a total of 28.81 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 19.42 crore.

“Currently, there are a total of 2,618 km of Bitumen (BT) roads and 114 km of earthen roads in the city and we have planned to pave new BT roads on earthen roads for a length of 17.19 km at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. We shall send a proposal to the government demanding funds for turning the earthen roads into BT roads soon,” she added.

