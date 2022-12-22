Demand crosses 15KMW in Tamil Nadu after 75-day gap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI Power demand crossed 15,000MW on Wednesday after a 75-day gap in the state. The last time it breached this mark was on October 7, at 15,367MW. A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that due to rain and cyclone Mandous, use of electrical appliances such as fans, air conditioners, etc., was low in the past couple of months.

On December 9, power demand was 6,371MW and total consumption stood at 252.185 million units (MU), the lowest in Tangedco’s history. “With weather returning to normalcy and Christmas and New Year round the corner, power demand gradually increased. On Wednesday, it stood at 15,001 and consumption was 302.390 MU on Tuesday,” the officer said.

