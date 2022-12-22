Tiruppur tribal hamlet all set to get a road

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a development that will change the lives of underprivileged people forever, officials have decided to build a road between Thirumoorthi hill and Kurumalai, a tribal settlement in Udumalaipet taluk. A survey for the seven-kilometre road will be conducted on Friday. Once completed, the road will be a game changer for the tribal people as it would given them connectivity to the town and, most importantly allow movement of ambulances to the remote location.

The current paths is 1-2 feet in width and runs through hill slopes and terrain. The roads will be 12- 15 feet wide. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu hill tribes association (Udumalpet) president K Selvam said, “There are several forest paths connecting tribal settlements in Udumalaipet.

The pathways run through slopes and rocky terrains. In case of medical emergencies, we are forced to carry patients in cloth cradles to Thirumoorthy hill settlement from where ambulance can be arranged. We petitioned the district administration and forest department about the issue. As a result, this road project was sanctioned. The existing route is mentioned in The Gazette of India 1919.”

K Manikandan, resident of Thirmoorthi hill settlement, said, “This is the first step towards connecting tribal settlements, and there are many more awaiting roads. Apart from ambulances, the bitumen road will help transport vegetables and provisions easily. We also expect bitumen road connecting many tribal settlements, a 5-kilometre road connecting Jallipatti to Esalthattu Tribal settlement, a 1.5-kilometre road connecting Thirumoorthi Hill settlement and Jallimuthamparai settlements.”

Confirming the development, executive officer of Dhali town panchayat K Kalpana said, “District Collector S Vineeth ordered construction of the road after a meeting with forest, revenue and adi dravidar welfare departments. A resolution was also passed in the Dhali Town Council meeting regarding this.”

She added,“The new road will be 6-7-kilometers long. A team of revenue, forest and other officials will conduct a survey on Friday. After the assessment report, cost and other details will be worked out.”

TIRUPPUR: In a development that will change the lives of underprivileged people forever, officials have decided to build a road between Thirumoorthi hill and Kurumalai, a tribal settlement in Udumalaipet taluk. A survey for the seven-kilometre road will be conducted on Friday. Once completed, the road will be a game changer for the tribal people as it would given them connectivity to the town and, most importantly allow movement of ambulances to the remote location. The current paths is 1-2 feet in width and runs through hill slopes and terrain. The roads will be 12- 15 feet wide. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu hill tribes association (Udumalpet) president K Selvam said, “There are several forest paths connecting tribal settlements in Udumalaipet. The pathways run through slopes and rocky terrains. In case of medical emergencies, we are forced to carry patients in cloth cradles to Thirumoorthy hill settlement from where ambulance can be arranged. We petitioned the district administration and forest department about the issue. As a result, this road project was sanctioned. The existing route is mentioned in The Gazette of India 1919.” K Manikandan, resident of Thirmoorthi hill settlement, said, “This is the first step towards connecting tribal settlements, and there are many more awaiting roads. Apart from ambulances, the bitumen road will help transport vegetables and provisions easily. We also expect bitumen road connecting many tribal settlements, a 5-kilometre road connecting Jallipatti to Esalthattu Tribal settlement, a 1.5-kilometre road connecting Thirumoorthi Hill settlement and Jallimuthamparai settlements.” Confirming the development, executive officer of Dhali town panchayat K Kalpana said, “District Collector S Vineeth ordered construction of the road after a meeting with forest, revenue and adi dravidar welfare departments. A resolution was also passed in the Dhali Town Council meeting regarding this.” She added,“The new road will be 6-7-kilometers long. A team of revenue, forest and other officials will conduct a survey on Friday. After the assessment report, cost and other details will be worked out.”