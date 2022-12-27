'Naan Mudhalvan' to cover arts, science streams in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) is set to implement Naan Mudhalvan scheme in government arts and science colleges across the state from January. It’s with an aim to make the arts and science students more employable by equipping them with required skills that the government has decided to implement the scheme in colleges.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation(TNSDC) is busy mapping and identifying the courses that will be suitable for students of various undergraduate courses. “The TNSDC will provide us details of the courses in the next few days, and we are planning to implement the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in colleges from January, when the new semester begins,” said a senior offcial of DCE.

Earlier, the scheme was implemented for the engineering students, and the higher education department found the skills imparted to the students are proving beneficial for them. “It will be easier for industries to recruit our students, as they are already trained,” said a higher education official.

The higher education department has already directed the college principals across the state to upload the details of students including name, mobile number, course name, etc in the Naan Mudhalvan scheme portal.

The subjects taught in Naan Mudhalvan will be supporting course, and it will be offered in a blended manner with both online and offline content. Officials said apart from the modern emerging technical programmes, the portal will also give the students opportunity to learn Cambridge English, technical skills and help them crack competitive exams.



