Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after being beaten up by dominant caste men, police

The victim has been identified as Raja, 20, of a village in Villupuram district.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

crimesagainstDalits

In a recent incident, activists protest demanding justice for Indra Meghwal, a Dalit boy from Rajasthan who allegedly died after he was beaten up by his teacher. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu took his life a day after he was beaten up by non-Dalit men and subsequently was tortured in custody.

The victim has been identified as Raja, 20, of a village in Villupuram district.

According to reports, Raja went to the rescue of an elderly man belonging to the Vanniyar community, who was choking, and had requested Raja for water.

Raja knocked at the door of a Vanniyar man Murthy for water. But Murthy got furious upon seeing a Dalit youth at the door and started abusing him. Subsequently, Raja was beaten up by the Vanniyar men.

Another version said that Raja was beaten up for entering the street where dominant caste families live.

To rub salt into the wounds, the dominant caste men lodged a false police complaint against Raja. The police apparently sided with the Vanniyars and arrested Raja. He was said to have been tortured under custody before he was set free. He returned home and died by suicide.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Raja’s father.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit youth custodial torture
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp