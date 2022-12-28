Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after being beaten up by dominant caste men, police

By Online Desk

A Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu took his life a day after he was beaten up by non-Dalit men and subsequently was tortured in custody.

The victim has been identified as Raja, 20, of a village in Villupuram district.

According to reports, Raja went to the rescue of an elderly man belonging to the Vanniyar community, who was choking, and had requested Raja for water.

Raja knocked at the door of a Vanniyar man Murthy for water. But Murthy got furious upon seeing a Dalit youth at the door and started abusing him. Subsequently, Raja was beaten up by the Vanniyar men.

Another version said that Raja was beaten up for entering the street where dominant caste families live.

To rub salt into the wounds, the dominant caste men lodged a false police complaint against Raja. The police apparently sided with the Vanniyars and arrested Raja. He was said to have been tortured under custody before he was set free. He returned home and died by suicide.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Raja’s father.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

