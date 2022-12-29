Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway to run Pongal special trains to clear extra rush

Tambaram-Tirunelveli Pongal special fare special will leave Tambaram at 9pm on January 12 and reach Tirunelveli at 9am the next day.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway announced special trains for Pongal to address the demand for tickets. Timings for the trains are as follows:

Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Pongal special fare special will leave at 1pm on January 13 and reach Chennai at 3.20am the next day.

Tambaram-Nagercoil Superfast Pongal special fare special will leave at 7.30pm on January 13 and reach Nagercoil at 7.10am the next day. 

Nagercoil-Tambaram Pongal special fare special will leave at 5.10pm on January 16 and reach Tambaram at 7.30am the next day.

Kochuveli-Tambaram special fare special will leave at 11.40am on January 17 and reach Tambaram at 6.20am the next day. Tambaram-Kochuveli special fare special will leave at 10.30am on January 18 and reach Kochuveli at 3.20am the next day.  

Ernakulam-Chennai Central Pongal special fare special will leave at 11.20pm on January 12 and reach Chennai at 11.30am the next day. Chennai Central-Ernakulam Pongal special fare special, will leave at 2.50pm on January 13 and reach Kochi at 3.10am the next day.

Tambaram-Tirunelveli Pongal special fare special will leave at 10.30pm on January 16 and reach Tirunelveli at 9am the next day. Tirunelveli-Tambaram Pongal special fare special will leave at 10.30pm on January 17 and reach Tambaram at 9.20am the next day.

