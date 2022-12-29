Home States Tamil Nadu

Universities worried over UGC circular on credit system

This has put the vice chancellors of the universities in a quandary, as they  are confused whether to attend it or not.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission  (UGC) has asked all the higher educational institutions in Tamil  Nadu to immediately implement the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) for the  students, and to provide clarity regarding its implementation at the training session to be hosted by the commission on Thursday. This has put the vice chancellors of the universities in a quandary, as they  are confused whether to attend it or not.

The ABC, which is part of  the National Education Policy (NEP), will provide a variety of services  including credit verification, credit accumulation, credit  redemption, and authentication of academic awards. To ensure  effective implementation of the ABC, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar will discuss its operationalisation with the universities on  December 29 at 10 am through UGC’s social media handle.
The national  e-governance division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information  Technology will also share the end-to-end flow of the ABC and guide on  the subject.

However, as the state universities have been directed  not to follow anything related to NEP, the vice chancellors don’t want to  attend the event and sour their relationship with the state government. But at the same time, they are also worried that, if they have to implement it later, they will have to face difficulties as they would know nothing  about the technicalities of ABC.

“The tussle over NEP between the state and the centre is taking a toll on the universities. It has really become  difficult now to handle the situation as every day UGC sends a new  circular and ignoring all those is certainly not wise,” said a senior  administrative official of a state university.While few others feel ABC is very crucial as UGC plans to implement it on a national  basis and if they don’t adapt to it timely, they will lag behind other univeristies across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp