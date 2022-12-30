Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to increase section offices in TN

“Tangedco currently has 2,811 section offices in its 12 zones, but a few of these offices were functioning in the same locality.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said Tangedco was increasing the number of its section offices across TN to make them more accessible to consumers and increase the utility’s revenue. Balaji said this was part of Tangedco’s administrative reforms, the first since its formation on July 1, 1951.

“Tangedco currently has 2,811 section offices in its 12 zones, but a few of these offices were functioning in the same locality. This made it difficult for many consumers to reach the offices and get their grievances addressed.”

As such, section offices could be bifurcated or trifurcated as per consumer convenience, and divisional offices would be increased from 176 to 220 in all districts. Tangedco would use its available spaces to build new offices. 

On staff strength, he said the utility was identifying places with excess staff and assign them to the new offices. All posts, including chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers, and assistant engineers, would be modified.

Currently, each section office handled an average 18,200 connections in an urban area and 140 transformers in a rural area. Efforts were on to reduce this workload to 16,000 and 120 respectively. This apart, workload would be evenly distributed among divisional offices.

On the reasons for the administrative reforms, the minister said Tangedco had a total debt of `1.58 lakh crore and the incumbent state government was intent on making the utility a profitable one. The plan is to execute all the power sector reforms by the next Assembly session and reach breakeven by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji Tangedco
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp