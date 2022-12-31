HR&CE minister inspects renovation work at Tiruchendur temple

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu inspected the ongoing renovation work at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple costing Rs 300 crore on Friday. Speaking to reporters later, Sekar Babu said the renovation will be completed within two years.



"The government had chosen 10 major temples for large-scale renovation in the state. The plan is to ensure infrastructure facilities that would be adequate for the next 100 years at these temples. The works at Tiruchendur Murugan Temple were estimated to cost Rs 300 crore. Shiv Nadar's HCL Technologies Limited contributed Rs 200 crore and the HR&CE department would provide the remaining Rs 100 crore. Construction of a sanitary complex, water tank with 10-lakh-litre capacity, EB substation, administration office, and other facilities is underway on the temple premises," the minister said.



Renovation of the temple's sanctum sanctorum is expected to cost Rs 16 crore and the work would start on February 3. Regarding the launch of a mobile-phone locker facility at the temple as per court directions, the minister said the temple will collect Rs 5 for the safe keeping of each mobile. The department plans to establish phone locker facilities at 48 temples, he said.



When asked about fears of Covid-19 infection spread and arrangements in place for new year special poojas, Sekar Babu said devotees have to wear masks and follow social distancing. "Other Covid protocol restrictions are also in place," he added. The minister inaugurated four special vehicles to ferry persons with disabilities and elderly people to the temple and also distributed annadhanam to devotees. Later, he handed over appreciation certificates to 10 temple workers for their dedicated service in the last 25 years.



HR&CE commissioner J Kumarakurubaran, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj, district panchayat chairman A Brammasakthi, Arangavalar Kulu president Arul Murugan and other officials were present during the inspection.

