Madurai Railway Junction to get makeover of Rs 347.47 crore

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The redevelopment work of Madurai railway junction will be done at a cost of Rs 347.47 crores within a time of three years, said Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan. "The station handles 96 trains per day and registers an average daily passenger footfall of 51,296. The contract for redevelopment was awarded to the Southern Railway on September 22, 2022. Three multi-level parking structures, two buildings on the eastern side and one on the west will be built. A subway connecting the railway station with Periyar Bus Stand, a dedicated FOB for Parcel movement, and two Skywalks connecting the parking facilities on the eastern side, are also planned," read a statement.



Further, it is planned that the entrance of the station's building would depict the ancient architectural features of the region. "The ground floor is planned in such a way that it provides the clutter-free movement with a dedicated arrival and departure area. Facilities including toilets, cloakroom, feeding room, help desk, commercial outlets, and kiosk will be set up. The first floor will consist of waiting lounges for passengers, restaurants, retail commerce, and toilets. The second floor of the east terminal building is proposed for commercial activity. The concourse is an integral part of the station and interlinks the two terminal buildings approximately 110 m apart, ensuring the seamless movement of passengers. The existing secondary west terminal building will be renovated," said Guganesan.



He added that three parking structures are envisaged in the redevelopment project. Besides, in order to facilitate the safe transfer of passengers to and from the Periyar bus terminal, a subway connecting the basement of the bus terminal and the railway premises is planned.

MADURAI: The redevelopment work of Madurai railway junction will be done at a cost of Rs 347.47 crores within a time of three years, said Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan. "The station handles 96 trains per day and registers an average daily passenger footfall of 51,296. The contract for redevelopment was awarded to the Southern Railway on September 22, 2022. Three multi-level parking structures, two buildings on the eastern side and one on the west will be built. A subway connecting the railway station with Periyar Bus Stand, a dedicated FOB for Parcel movement, and two Skywalks connecting the parking facilities on the eastern side, are also planned," read a statement. Further, it is planned that the entrance of the station's building would depict the ancient architectural features of the region. "The ground floor is planned in such a way that it provides the clutter-free movement with a dedicated arrival and departure area. Facilities including toilets, cloakroom, feeding room, help desk, commercial outlets, and kiosk will be set up. The first floor will consist of waiting lounges for passengers, restaurants, retail commerce, and toilets. The second floor of the east terminal building is proposed for commercial activity. The concourse is an integral part of the station and interlinks the two terminal buildings approximately 110 m apart, ensuring the seamless movement of passengers. The existing secondary west terminal building will be renovated," said Guganesan. He added that three parking structures are envisaged in the redevelopment project. Besides, in order to facilitate the safe transfer of passengers to and from the Periyar bus terminal, a subway connecting the basement of the bus terminal and the railway premises is planned.