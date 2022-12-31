Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Railway Junction to get makeover of Rs 347.47 crore

The redevelopment work of Madurai railway junction will be done at a cost of Rs 347.47 crores within a time of three years, said Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The redevelopment work of Madurai railway junction will be done at a cost of Rs 347.47 crores within a time of three years, said Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan. "The station handles 96 trains per day and registers an average daily passenger footfall of 51,296. The contract for redevelopment was awarded to the Southern Railway on September 22, 2022. Three multi-level parking structures, two buildings on the eastern side and one on the west will be built. A subway connecting the railway station with Periyar Bus Stand, a dedicated FOB for Parcel movement, and two Skywalks connecting the parking facilities on the eastern side, are also planned," read a statement.

Further, it is planned that the entrance of the station's building would depict the ancient architectural features of the region. "The ground floor is planned in such a way that it provides the clutter-free movement with a dedicated arrival and departure area. Facilities including toilets, cloakroom, feeding room, help desk, commercial outlets, and kiosk will be set up. The first floor will consist of waiting lounges for passengers,  restaurants, retail commerce, and toilets. The second floor of the east terminal building is proposed for commercial activity. The concourse is an integral part of the station and interlinks the two terminal buildings approximately 110 m apart, ensuring the seamless movement of passengers. The existing secondary west terminal building will be renovated," said Guganesan.
 
He added that three parking structures are envisaged in the redevelopment project. Besides, in order to facilitate the safe transfer of passengers to and from the Periyar bus terminal, a subway connecting the basement of the bus terminal and the railway premises is planned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp