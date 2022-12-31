Train services on Pamban bridge suspended till January 10

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Pamban bridge in the district will remain unoperational till January 10 as the monitoring equipment found excessive vibrations again on Friday. Earlier on December 23, the equipment, fixed by a team of experts from IIT Madras, had found excessive vibrations when a train was in motion, following which service was suspended. Several inspections were carried out on the Pamban bridge with test runs of empty coaches.

Official sources said reports on the bridge condition have been sent to the railways research institute in Lucknow. Currently, all trains to and from Rameswaram are being operated from Mandapam railway station. "Officials from Southern Railway are working on restoring the rail traffic on the Pamban bridge at the earliest. IIT Madras is also extending technical support on this matter. Further, the matter has been escalated to the RDSO and railway wing that standardises designs. Southern Railway is actively engaged with RVNL, the agency concerned, for the completion of the new Pamban bridge by end of March 2023," a railway official told TNIE.



Rameswaram - Madurai special train departure time change



Due to track maintenance between Paramakkudy and Chatrakkudy railway stations, Rameswaram-Madurai Special Train (06654) will depart at 12 pm instead of 11 am in January, except Thursdays. It will depart Ramanathapuram station at 1.05 pm with a delay of 60 minutes due to maintenance in the Pamban bridge.

