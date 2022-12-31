Home States Tamil Nadu

Train services on Pamban bridge suspended till January 10

Official sources said reports on the bridge condition have been sent to the railways research institute in Lucknow.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pamban bridge, Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Pamban bridge in the district will remain unoperational till January 10 as the monitoring equipment found excessive vibrations again on Friday. Earlier on December 23, the equipment, fixed by a team of experts from IIT Madras, had found excessive vibrations when a train was in motion, following which service was suspended. Several inspections were carried out on the Pamban bridge with test runs of empty coaches.

Official sources said reports on the bridge condition have been sent to the railways research institute in Lucknow. Currently, all trains to and from Rameswaram are being operated from Mandapam railway station. "Officials from Southern Railway are working on restoring the rail traffic on the Pamban bridge at the earliest. IIT Madras is also extending technical support on this matter. Further, the matter has been escalated to the RDSO and railway wing that standardises designs. Southern Railway is actively engaged with RVNL, the agency concerned, for the completion of the new Pamban bridge by end of March 2023," a railway official told TNIE.
 
Rameswaram - Madurai special train departure time change

Due to track maintenance between Paramakkudy and Chatrakkudy railway stations, Rameswaram-Madurai Special Train (06654) will depart at 12 pm instead of 11 am in January, except Thursdays. It will depart Ramanathapuram station at 1.05 pm with a delay of 60 minutes due to maintenance in the Pamban bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamban bridge
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp