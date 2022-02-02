AK Agarwal takes additional charge as Southern Railway GM

By PTI

CHENNAI: AK Agarwal, General Manager of the city-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), on Tuesday assumed additional charge as GM, Southern Railway.

He succeeds John Thomas, who retired upon superannuation on Monday, a Southern Railway release here said.

Agarwal has worked in various capacities in Indian Railways before being posted as GM, ICF last year, including as Principal Chief Administrative Officer of Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops at New Delhi and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Central Railway among other positions.

He has vast experience in maintenance of sophisticated computer and numerical controlled machinery and plant having various types of control systems, it said.

"Agarwal was involved in the management and operation of diesel locomotives for more than 10 years in various capacities at divisional and headquarters level besides maintaining the prestigious Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway," the release said.

"As he was associated with running of the first Shatabdi Express train with modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, after getting trained in Germany and Switzerland, he brings with him a rich experience in rolling stock maintenance and operations," it added.