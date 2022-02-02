Cracker units show fewer workers to evade laws, deny benefits: Activist

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: It’s a Hobson’s choice for blast victims, workers and families dependent on firecracker industry — damned if they do, damned if they don’t. Illiteracy, poverty, and lack of opportunity are forcing these people to work under such dangerous circumstances, says social activist S Veera Perumal, urging the Madras High Court to take ‘suo motu’ cognisance of the continuing tragedy that leaves hundreds dead each year.

Speaking to TNIE, J Govindammal (60) of Sanarpatti, who has been working in firecracker units for more than 30 years, said there is very little choice for people like her and her husband who are poor and illiterate. “It’s always been a hand-to-mouth existence for us. Initially, we worked as agricultural coolies, but since the job is seasonal and rain-dependent, we didn’t get regular work.

So, we started working in firecracker units where we at least get regular salary based on our work.” “An explosion once injured my head. I changed my place of work, not my job,” says Govindammal. “Despite the risk, the job provides me three square meals a day,” she says with a sense of resignation.

Veera Perumal said the government should create alternative employment opportunities for these people. “Though industry sources said eight lakh people are directly and indirectly employed with fireworks units, an RTI reply shows that only one lakh employees are registered under Employees Provident Fund.” “The government has recently announced a welfare board will be established for these workers. It must be done expeditiously. Laws must be made more stringent to ensure that cracker units follow all labour regulations,” he said.

According to an office-bearer of fire cracker manufacturing association, who spoke on condition of anonymity, though EPFO and Department of Industrial Safety and Health records show around one lakh workers employed with 980 cracker units in the district, their actual number is thrice as much. Employers would give PF and other Labour Act benefits to just one-third of the employees. “Nearly 90 per cent of DRO licensees won’t pay PF contributions to their employees properly,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, CITU firecrackers and match works labourers Union District Secretary M Mahalakshmi said only a few employees are accounted for in factories’ records. Hence, getting compensation from owners is difficult. “In a recent fire cracker accident on January 4 at Vembakottai, four people including the factory owner died. In such circumstances, getting compensation becomes extremely challenging,” she said.

Joint Commissioner of Labour Subramanian said, “Every factory that employs more than 15 people must implement social security measures such as ESI and PF. In case of exigencies, workers will get compensation under The Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923, even if the factories fail to compensate.” “Under the Act, legal heirs of victims can get a compensation above `15 lakh depending on the age of the dead. But the department can act only if employees or their kins approach us. In most cases, fire cracker associations act as ‘kangaroo courts’ to fix the issue with the kins,” he added.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said most factory owners and licensees escape imprisonment and are acquitted after they pay compensation to the affected employees. Courts, too, often take a lenient view, ask them to pay fine, and free them without stringent punishment, he said.

Kathir, founder of NGO ‘Evidence’ that works for rights of SCs, said his team had visited cracker explosion sites more than seven times and submitted recommendations to authorities, but no action has been taken. “In most cases, factories forced workers in violation of rules to increase production, leading to accidents. These accidents must be treated as murders. Engaging elderly people should be avoided. All employees must be covered under Labour Act. Government must act expeditiously to prevent tragedies, protect employees, and promote innovative technologies in units,” he said.