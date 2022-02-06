TANGEDCO set to buy 1,000 MW of power in March

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having received the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (TNERC) approval, TANGEDCO is set to procure 1,000 MW of power to handle the summer demand. At first, 400 MW will be obtained through the tender process.

The demand for power will increase drastically in summer not only due to the weather, but also because exams will be held in schools and colleges; besides, commercial establishments may resume operations by then, said a senior Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) official.

The expected base demand in March is 15,500 MW, while the availability is 14,247 MW — a deficit of 1,253 MW. Hence, a short-term tender is proposed to be floated for TANGEDCO to buy up to 1,000 MW. TNERC has consented to purchasing power from March 1 to 31 this year.

The official said that initially, a tender would be floated for only 400 MW, and the next steps would be taken based on the demand. The tender process will begin in the second or third week of this month, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power.

TNERC has also agreed to get power through the exchange system. The PSU has obtained 310 MW for March and 260 MW each for April and May from North India. The power will be returned during the wind season in August.

Another official from TANGEDCO said the morning and evening peak demand would be met through hydro sources. About 450 MW is likely to be generated from wind during this period. Based on the day-ahead forecast of demand and wind generation, additional peak requirements will be managed by procuring power from exchanges.

Last year, TANGEDCO procured 700 MW in February, 1,000 MW in March, 969 MW in April, and 819 MW in May.