STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET Bill passed by TN Assembly again at special session, to be sent to Governor rightaway

While the ruling DMK and its allies took exception to the Governor’s decision to return the Bill, the AIADMK did not criticise the Governor but extended full support for passing it

Published: 08th February 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

The BJP legislature party led by floor leader Nayanar Nagendran walked out of the special assembly session on NEET on Tuesday in Chennai (Express Photo | P Jawahar)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly, in its special session on Tuesday, passed the Bill seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu for the second time. The Bill will be sent to Governor RN Ravi rightaway for forwarding it to the President. Earlier, the Bill was passed on September 13, 2021 and the Governor, after 142 days, returned it to the Assembly Speaker for reconsideration.  

Moving the Bill in the State Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed confidence that the Governor would forward the Bill to the President for getting his assent immediately.

While the ruling DMK and its allies took exception to the Governor’s decision to return the Bill, the AIADMK did not criticise the Governor but extended full support for passing it. However, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House at the beginning of the discussion itself.

Speaker M Appavu read out the objections raised by the Governor while returning the Bill and Health Minister M Subramanian denied the objections point by point as raised by the Governor. He said the AK Rajan Committee on the impact of the NEET in medical admissions had gone into every aspect of the issue and submitted its reports and recommendations to the government only after considering the views of the people. The Speaker took exception to the release issued by the Raj Bhavan when the Governor returned the NEET Bill.

Speaking on the Bill and the Governor’s views on the Bill, the Chief Minister said the Governor had failed to discharge his Constitutional duty by returning the NEET Bill. Members of political parties spoke in support of the Bill. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah said the Chief Minister should lead a movement for abolition of the post of Governor.

Taking strong exception to the remark of the Governor that the report of the AK Rajan Committee had merely reflected the ‘jaundiced view’ of the committee, Jawahirullah said that by this statement, the Governor had insulted the people of Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Bill TN Assembly RN Ravi
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp