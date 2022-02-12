STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN urban local body polls: ‘Speakers’ steal their thunder, orators on mute

Technology has taken over the role of orators and recording studios are raking in the moolah by churning out campaign audio tapes for urban local body polls.   

EXPress ILLUSTRATION

By S Kumaresan
CHENNAI: Fiery speeches with a flourish of references from the State’s rich literature, culture and history, interspersed with anecdotes and punch lines from contemporary politics and peppered with rib-tickling, but often controversial, double entendre were the hallmark of roadside campaigns of Dravidian politics for long, but not anymore. Technology has taken over the role of orators and recording studios are raking in the moolah by churning out campaign audio tapes for urban local body polls.   

A few film music directors have been recording campaign audios for candidates from across the state. Nithyan Karthick (42), a native of Erode who has composed music for five Tamil films, told TNIE,

“Parties need popular orators to introduce their candidates, and popularise their achievements and promises among voters. These campaigns require a lot of money. But when we record their speeches and make interesting audio bites, we can convey the same message within 10 to 12 minutes. Since the audio clips can be played on speakers mounted on autos and cars, we can also move from place to place and reach more voters. It is also cost-effective.” 

Karthick says his Gowshini Studios has recorded campaign tapes for nearly 200 candidates across the State. After election symbols were allotted to independent candidates on the final list released by the State Election Commission on Monday, more people have started approaching for campaign audios, he said. 

T Radhakrishnan, a DMK headquarters orator, says, “It can’t be avoided. In local body polls, more than 300 influential candidates contest on behalf of every party in each district. But the number of accredited speakers is relatively small. Most of the orators would also like to campaign for candidates contesting for posts of chiefs of town panchayat, municipalities and corporations. Hence other candidates and independents must look at alternative ways.” 

But this trend of campaigning through WhatsApp, TV debates, live telecast and through social media platforms may also completely obviate the need for platform speakers in the long run, Radhakrishnan said. According to an independent candidate of a municipality in Pudukkottai district, “If we go for manual campaigning, we have to pay at least Rs 1,000 per orator apart from taking care of other expenses such as food, stay, and travel expenses. Audio recording would work better for us since it’s just a one-time expense of around Rs 5,000. There are also not many popular orators left,” he says.

